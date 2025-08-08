Putin informs Lukashenko about his meeting with US envoy Witkoff — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, about details of his August 6 meeting with visiting US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

Putin "informed [the Belarusian leader] about the current Russian-US contacts with a focus on the results of the August 6 talks with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff," it said.

"The Belarusian president thanked for the information and welcomed efforts toward a peceaful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the Kremlin added.

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Moscow informs its allies and partners about its contacts with Washington in due time. Putin has already held phone calls with his counterparts from CIA and BRICS countries.