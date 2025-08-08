Putin-Trump meeting may take place in an Arab country, source tells TASS

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump may be held in an Arab country, a source told TASS.

"The opportunity [of holding a Putin-Trump meeting] in an Arab country has been discussed," the source said.

On August 7, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington had brokered an agreement for holding a meeting between the two leaders in the next few days. While a summit could take place next week, the exact date will be set once the arrangements have been made.

Later on Thursday, Putin confirmed that preparations for talks with Trump were underway as he noted that both sides were willing to hold a bilateral meeting.

A potential summit was announced following a visit by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow where he was received by Putin for nearly three-hour-long talks on August 6.