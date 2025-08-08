Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 100 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with nearly 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Maisky, Malinovka and Oktyabrsky, the villages of Golovino, Lozovoye and Solokhi and also the farmsteads Valkovsky and Tserkovny came under attacks by nine UAVs, of which three were shot down by air defenses. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the settlement of Prilesye, the villages of Vyazovoye, Grafovka, Demidovka, Ilek-Penkovka, Popovka, Staroselye and Terebreno came under nine bombardments by 28 munitions and attacks by seven UAVs," the governor said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Borisovsky district was attacked by two Ukrainian UAVs. Air defenses shot down a Ukrainian fixed-wing UAV over the Gubkinsky urban district while an UAV attack on the premises of an agribusiness damaged one of the buildings. The Valuisky municipal district came under an attack by 45 Ukrainian UAVs, of which 23 were suppressed and shot down. The Volokonovsky district was subjected to an attack by an FPV drone and a bombardment by nine munitions, he specified.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Graivoronsky municipal district with 13 UAVs and five munitions. A 12-year-old boy suffered in the attack. He was taken to the children’s regional clinical hospital where medics are providing him all necessary medical assistance. The Shebekinsky municipal district came under two bombardments by four munitions and attacks by 20 Ukrainian UAVs, of which 17 were suppressed and shot down. A married couple was wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on a motorway and was taken to the Shebekino central district hospital, the governor said.