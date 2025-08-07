UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. Russia is set to raise the issue of attempts to remove from power Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) President Milorad Dodik during the next open UN Security Council meeting on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Yes, I presume this is the scenario," he said, when asked whether Russia planned to raise the issue of Dodik’s persecution during the next UN Security Council meeting on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Security Council’s August schedule has no meetings on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to Polyansky, "the situation with Dodik’s persecution threatens the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

On Thursday, the UN Security Council held closed consultations called by Russia to consider the persecution of Dodik and Gagauz Autonomy head Evghenia Gutsul. Polyansky described them as "preventive measure" intended to inform the council’s members about the current situation.

"Our duty here is to prevent problems. That is why Security Council members should be informed about these extremely problematic developments," the Rusisan diplomat said.

Earlier, a court in Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced Dodik to one year in prison and barred him from any political activity for six years for ignoring the decisions of the high representative of the international community Christian Schmidt. Having deprived the president of his mandate, the CEC decided to hold early elections in Republika Srpska. Dodik said that he did not intend to obey this decision and would appeal it.