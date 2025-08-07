{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin holds phone call with South African president, briefs him on Witkoff meeting

According to the Kremlin press service, Cyril Ramaphosa thanked the Russian leader for providing the information

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia has held a phone call with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Putin briefed [the South African president] on significant outcomes of his meeting with the US special presidential envoy, which took place yesterday," the statement reads. "Ramaphosa thanked [him] for providing the information," the Kremlin added.

The Russian president met with US President Donald Trump’s envoy at the Kremlin on Wednesday. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the parties agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting between the two countries’ leaders and preparations for the summit have already begun.

Putin hails Ukraine peace initiative put forward by African nations in call with Ramaphosa
A number of African nations came up with a ten-point peace plan for Ukraine in the summer of 2023
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone strike on Russian regions
A man was injured in an attack on Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said
Trump open to meeting with Putin, Zelensky — Reuters quotes White House
"President Trump wants this brutal war to end," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
Kiev continues attempts to attack on outskirts of Chasov Yar — Marochko
The military analyst said Ukrainian command is deploying significant forces to this area
Kremlin to provide details on talks with Witkoff after he briefs US President Trump
After the meeting, Yury Ushakov said that Steve Witkoff had received some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and in turn, reciprocal signals had been received from US President Donald Trump
Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption on Kamchatka assigned highest aviation hazard code
Previously, the giant volcano had been assigned an orange aviation hazard code, indicating that its activity could pose a threat to low-flying aircraft engines
Meeting with Trump, possible communication with Zelensky: What Putin said
The Russian president said that both Moscow and Washington were keen on a face-to-face meeting between himself and US leader Donald Trump
Kremlin says will announce venue for Putin-Trump meeting later
Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that the venue for a meeting between the Russian president and the US president had been agreed
Ukrainian forces retreating from positions in Dnepropetrovsk Region — security official
According to the official, Novosyolka is the first major logistics hub along this particular section of the front
Contrary to Trump's expectations, US tariff wars may unite BRICS — Russian senator
According to Alexey Pushkov, the confrontation could escalate into an open conflict
IAEA to be notified of Ukrainian strike on nuke plant, shown place of shelling
The damaged transport workshop is functioning
Russian MP calls possible US sanctions economic war against BRICS
Adalby Shkhagoshev emphasized that if the US introduces "secondary sanctions" against China, India, and Brazil, it would be a clear indication that Washington recognizes the growing influence of BRICS countries
UAE among suitable locations for Russia-US summit, says Putin
The Russian president pointed out that Moscow has many friends who are ready to assist us in the organization of an event of this kind
Kiev crosses out 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers from exchange list — RT
The data includes the full names of the soldiers, their age and the units in which they served
Putin-Trump meeting to depend on progress in rapprochement — Rubio
US State Secretary added that he cannot yet say how long it will take to make progress on this issue
Russia, India to set dates for new full-scale talks between Putin, Modi — Shoigu
Russia and India are linked by "strong, time-tested ties of friendship," the Russian security council secretary noted
US now better understands Russia's conditions for Ukrainian settlement — top diplomat
According to Marco Rubio, the US now needs to compare Russia's conditions to those of the Europeans and Ukrainians
US imposing 100% tariffs on semiconductors would be devastating for the Philippines
Danilo Lachica, President of Semiconductor and Electronics Industries Foundation, noted that semiconductors account for approximately 70% of the Philippines’ exports
PREVIEW: Putin to hold talks with UAE president in the Kremlin
The discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing the situation in the Middle East
Trump may show more flexibility in talks with Putin — political scientist
Malek Dudakov noted that "new agreements are possible in terms of normalizing the work of diplomatic services and resuming direct air travel between the countries"
Federation of Indian exporters expects US tariffs to hit Indian exports hard
Many export orders have already been put on hold as buyers reassess sourcing decisions in light of higher landed costs
Ukrainian lawmaker calls Kiev's foray into Russia's Kursk Region poorly planned 'tragedy'
Some of the forces had to be redeployed from the Kiev-controlled areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic, leading to Ukraine’s retreat there, Verkhovna Rada member Maryana Bezuglaya noted
Having young children to have no effect on sentence delay chances for Gagauz head — lawyer
While Moldovan law permits sentencing delays for mothers of children under eight, this provision excludes those sentenced to over five years' imprisonment
US army officer arrested for alleged espionage involving Abrams tanks data
The US Department of Justice has said that that in July, the 22-year-old suspect, Taylor Lee, transmitted a "detailed overview of the documents" about the Abrams tank and discussed transferring a "specific piece of hardware" inside the tank
IN BRIEF: What Kremlin Aide Ushakov said about preparations for Putin-Trump meeting
Yury Ushakov said that next week was designated as a guideline for the leaders' meeting
Trump says US may lift 25% tariffs on India over purchases of Russian oil
"We’ll determine that later," US president said
Russia, US agree on Putin-Trump meeting in near future — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that work on the summit was already underway
Ukraine loses 9 Starlink stations and 12 drone control points in zone of Battlegroup East
Alexey Yakovlev, head of the grouping's press center, added that over the course of the day, the enemy lost more than 210 servicemen, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and eight automobiles
Russian, Chinese naval forces launch joint patrol in Asia-Pacific region
The deployment follows the conclusion of the Maritime Interaction-2025 exercises held from August 1-5 in the Sea of Japan within the Pacific Fleet's training ranges
Trump should bring the subs home, stop treating Russia as an enemy — American expert
Doug Bandow, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Cato Institute, stressed that the Russian policy poses no threat to America
US believes ceasefire should be announced at certain stage of Ukraine talks — top diplomat
According to Marco Rubio, all sides have a lot of work ahead of them to understand how to end the conflict
Lula da Silva to discuss BRICS' joint response to US tariffs with Xi Jinping, Modi
According to the Brazilian president’s special advisor on international affairs, Celso Amorim, an agreement in principle has already been reached between Brasilia and Beijing to hold talks following the Brazilian leader's conversation with the Indian prime minister
Trump tells Merz meeting between Putin, Witkoff more productive than expected — Bild
According to the US Special Envoy, Russia has sent some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and received signals back from Trump
Russian Su-35S fighter provides cover for combat aircraft striking Ukrainian army sites
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, pilots of Russian operational/tactical aircraft conduct sorties at any time and in any weather conditions
Putin, US envoy Witkoff conclude meeting at Kremlin
The meeting also involved Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov
Medvedev responds to new Trump ultimatum with stark warning
"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war," Dmitry Medvedev
Russia focused on holding bilateral Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide
"As regards a potential trilateral meeting that was raised in Washington for some reason yesterday, that scenario was simply mentioned by the US envoy during the Kremlin talks," Yury Ushakov said
Magnitude-6.4 quake hits off Kamchatka coast
According to the USGS RAS, this latest aftershock occurred at 1:35 p.m. Moscow time, 213 km from the capital of the region
US to "be back" if Iran resumes nuclear program — Trump
"We have stopped wars in the Middle East by stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon," US president said
No officers among POWs Kiev refuses to swap, source says
According to a source in military diplomatic circles, about 70% of them are soldiers, privates and sailors
Russia hammers gas transportation system of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two UK-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian army begins street battles in Kupyansk, military expert says
Andrey Marochko emphasized that, as of Tuesday, Russian military personnel control nearly all of the enemy’s logistics routes in Kupyansk
Russia biggest proponent of peace in Ukraine, but wants lasting peace — lawmaker
This concerns the protection of Russian citizens, the security of Russia's borders, and Russia’s global security, deputy head of the United Russia faction and member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Corruption Control Adalby Shkhagoshev
Russian human rights commissioner appeals to UN over Gagauzia head’s sentence
Tatyana Moskalkova also pointed to the callousness and cowardice of those who made an unjust decision against the mother of two young children, making them innocent victims of an undeserved punishment
UAE president expects 'positive results' from his visit to Russia
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the Russian side for hospitality
Russia in Donbass is taking back what is its own — Putin
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, criticizing the Kiev authorities, noted that they do not understand how successfully the Russian Armed Forces are operating
King of Malaysia thanks Putin for inviting him to visit Russia
Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar admired Putin's leadership qualities, noting that he had led the country through trying, difficult times
Trump may decide to impose new sanctions against Russia within next 24-36 hours — Rubio
"A lot of it depends on how the talks will be going over the next couple of days and the progress made," US State Secretary said
Germany’s industrial output falls to lowest level since pandemic year 2020
According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, industrial output in June declined by 1.9% compared to May
India expects Putin to visit at year’s end — official
According to National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval, New Delhi hopes that the top-level meeting provides new directions for development and produces tangible and substantial results at negotiations
Von der Leyen says discusses Ukraine conflict, EU accession with Zelensky
The head of the EC said that Europe fully supports Ukraine
Meeting between Putin, Witkoff very productive, great progress made — Trump
The US president said he updated some European allies on that
Putin receives Indian prime minister's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Kremlin
The Russian leader warmly welcomed the Indian prime minister's advisor and shook hands with him
Kiev planning provocation in Kramatorsk maternity hospital, DPR leader’s aide claims
"Information has been confirmed that Ukraine’s armed formations commanded by the Kiev authorities are preparing a provocation," Igor Kimakovsky, an aide to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, warned
Upcoming meeting of Russian, US presidents may become historic — Putin’s envoy
Russia confirms that the Putin-Trump summit could take place next week, and preparations for it are ongoing
Ash plume from Kamchatka volcano reaches 11 km
Scientists predict that the eruption will intensify over the next three days
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Press review: Russia reacts to NATO nuclear activity as US-India tariffs may impact trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 6th
Press review: Russia, US pursue dialogue as Russian oil exports grow globally this week
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 7th
Italy's charge d'affaires summoned to MFA to talk over country's anti-Russia media slant
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, it was pointed out to the Italian side that the consistent anti-Russian activities of Italy's mainstream media contribute only to the aggravation of the current crisis in Russian-Italian relations
Russian Black Sea Fleet forces destroy Ukrainian seaborne drone in Black Sea
In addition, at about 12:00 p.m. Moscow time, alert air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle over the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Medinsky says he found namesake among Ukrainian POWs to be swapped
The presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine presumed that Oleg Medinsky might be his distant relative
Russia-US relations reset likely to happen — Russian lawmaker
Adalby Shkhagoshev stated that people shouldn't only pay attention to Donald Trump railing against Russia, since the US president also talks about restoring relations with Russia
India, Russia agree to deepen partnership in metallurgy and industry
According to the statement, the two sides welcomed the expansion of collaboration in aluminum and fertilizer production and rail transport
Introduction of US tariffs will have painful consequences, expert warns
According to Boris Kopeikin, these expectations are already being taken into account by businesses around the world, and therefore, they affect plans for investments in future growth in the production of goods and services
US top diplomat Rubio is right that Putin, Trump have matters to discuss — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Moscow "is amenable" to the US proposal to hold a personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
US administration to hold discussions, make statement after Witkoff's trip — Rubio
The US state secretary confirmed that Steve Witkoff was en route back to the US
Talks between Putin, UAE president kick off in Kremlin
According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders intend to discuss the current state and future prospects of the multidimensional cooperation between Russia and the UAE
Putin, Witkoff discussed future joint efforts on Ukrainian conflict resolution
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov believes that "both sides should be satisfied with the outcome of the talks"
Minsk alarmed by aggressive attitude of Poland, Baltic states — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president underlined that these neighboring states are exerting pressure from all sides
Zelensky says talks over Witkoff's Moscow visit with Trump, EU leaders
Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the morning and the two had a useful and constructive conversation
Putin not against meeting Zelensky, conditions should be created
As the Russian president noted, there is still a long haul ahead for creation of such conditions
Moscow points to hard evidence of Ukrainian atrocities amid Zelensky's pleas to OSCE
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that instead of relying on hard facts, some Western countries, together with the Kiev regime, try to accuse Russia of violating international humanitarian law
Zelensky may demand Western aid ostensibly for POWs — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova added that Ukrainian citizens, rejected by the presidential office on Bankovaya Street, are being used as pawns in a narrative of misinformation
Ukraine’s army shells Zaporozhye nuke plant’s industrial zone, no injuries
According to the ZNPP press office, the basic consequences are smashed windows in the buildings of the printing house and the transport workshop
Trump expects to meet with Putin next week — newspaper
US President revealed his plans during a telephone conversation with European leaders on Wednesday
Russia to inform partners on results of Putin’s meeting with Witkoff — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that immediately after Steve Witkoff’s report, Donald Trump called a number of leading European partners and discussed the matter with them
US State Department to ease human rights criticism of Russia — WP
"The 2024 Human Rights report has been restructured in a way that removes redundancies, increases report readability and is more responsive to the legislative mandate that underpins the report," a senior State Department official said
Merz discusses Ukraine with Zelensky after Putin-Witkoff meeting — German Cabinet
Spokesperson Stefan Cornelius highlighted that both leaders acknowledged the efforts of US President Donald Trump to mediate a settlement of the conflict
US may slap secondary sanctions on Russia's partners on August 8 — reporter
US President Donald Trump initially gave Russia 50 days to sign a peace agreement with Ukraine, after which he threatened to impose 100% trade duties on Moscow and its trading partners
Hamas urges international community to prevent Israel from seizing Gaza
Khaled al-Qaddoumi, the movement’s representative in Iran, stressed that "even the Israeli military leadership, engaged by Netanyahu, opposes such insane ideas as invading the Gaza Strip"
INF Treaty pullout to allow Russia to deploy Oreshnik systems to protect allies — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Oreshnik missile systems, whose serial production was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 1, fall within the scope of the INF Treaty, which has ceased to be relevant and valid in terms of international law
No place in EU for uncivilized country like Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
"There is no place for such a country in the European Union; it is not a civilized country", Peter Szijjarto said
Trump wants to meet with Putin, Zelensky as soon as possible — CNN
According to the publication, it "would normally take time to plan" an important meeting between Trump and two world leaders, but this time he was reportedly "urging his team to move fast"
Balkans turns into 'powder keg' again — Orban's office
Earlier, a court in Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced Milorad Dodik to one year in prison and barred him from any political activity for six years for ignoring the decisions of the high representative of the international community Christian Schmidt
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 140 UAVs in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that 10 civilians were injured
Putin-Trump meeting not for nothing, specific agreements must be on table — expert
Vladimir Zharikhin opined that the president of the United States has a certain influence on European countries and, especially, on Vladimir Zelensky's team
Putin confirms mutual interest in meeting with Trump
It doesn't matter who was the first to say it, the Russian president said
US to impose more secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners — Trump
The US leader confirmed several times that China, like India, is among the countries that may face additional US tariffs
UAE president arrives on official visit to Russia
His flight landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 Airport
Fort Stewart shooter was US soldier — Fox News
The shooter's motive is as yet unknown
Trump’s tariff move puts US-India ties at stake — NYT
The US actions "will push India to reconsider its strategic alignment, deepening ties with Russia, China and many other countries," Global Trade Research Initiative’s analyst Ajay Srivastava said
China-Russia cooperation lafwul, deserves respect, protection — Chinese Embassy in US
Spokesperson Liu Pengyu noted that "tariff wars have no winners"
Russian army made every effort to preserve Chasov Yar during liberation — soldier
The commander of the first volunteer assault brigade also reported violations by Ukraine of the Chemical Weapons Convention
Kiev loses over 1,335 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Israel unwilling to govern Gaza Strip, ready to hand it over to Arab forces — Netanyahu
The prime minister emphasized that Israel does not want to hold the enclave but intends to establish a "security perimeter"
Kiev hinders 3rd round of POWs exchange with Russia, says Russian presidential aide
There are 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers Kiev refuses to leave on the list
Zelensky must accept Russia’s terms in Ukraine’s interests — expert
Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst at the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights said that these conditions allowed the Ukraine to survive
Trump sees good chance for Ukraine settlement, his meeting with Putin
"That road was long, and continues to be long," he added
Russia's position on Ukraine unchanged amid potential Putin-Trump meet — Kremlin aide
Earlier, Yury Ushakov said that a meeting between Putin and Trump is planned for the coming days, probably next week
