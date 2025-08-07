Putin holds phone call with South African president, briefs him on Witkoff meeting

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia has held a phone call with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Putin briefed [the South African president] on significant outcomes of his meeting with the US special presidential envoy, which took place yesterday," the statement reads. "Ramaphosa thanked [him] for providing the information," the Kremlin added.

The Russian president met with US President Donald Trump’s envoy at the Kremlin on Wednesday. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the parties agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting between the two countries’ leaders and preparations for the summit have already begun.