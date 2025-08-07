Top Russian, Turkish diplomats agree to maintain regular contacts — MFA

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have agreed to maintain regular contacts following their telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The sides agreed to maintain regular contacts," the statement said.

The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side, the diplomats emphasized. "The ministers discussed the situation that is developing in the context of what is happening around Ukraine," the ministry noted.