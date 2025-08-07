Russia to inform partners on results of Putin’s meeting with Witkoff — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Moscow has already started informing its friends and partners about the results of the working meeting on Wednesday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Everyone knows already that yesterday, immediately after Witkoff’s report, Trump called a number of leading European partners and discussed the matter with them," he said. "I would like to note that we have also, using appropriate channels, already started to inform our closest partners and friends about the issues that were discussed during the mentioned meeting with Witkoff," Ushakov added.

Following his special envoy's contacts in the Kremlin, the American leader made several phone calls. In particular, Trump called Vladimir Zelensky, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also took part in the conversation, according to AFP. Later Trump had a separate conversation with Merz, during which the US president called Putin's meeting with Witkoff productive and exceeding all expectations.