IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone strike on Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and neutralized 82 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of Azov and Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said. As a result of an attack on Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Region, a man sustained injuries. In the Volgograd Region, a fire broke out at a railway station.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the consequences.

Scale

- Air defense systems on duty intercepted and eliminated 82 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of Azov and Black Sea between 11:30 p.m. Moscow time (8:30 p.m. GMT) on August 6 and 6:10 a.m. Moscow time (3:10 a.m. GMT) on August 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 31 drones were neutralized over the Sea of Azov, 11 over Crimea, 10 - over the Rostov Region, nine - over the Krasnodar Region, eight - over the Black Sea, seven - over the Volgograd Region, four - over the Belgorod Region, and one each over the Kursk and Oryol regions.

Aftermath

- A man was injured in an attack on Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on his Telegram channel.

- The injured individual was immediately hospitalized, with medics providing all necessary aid.

- Additionally, windows were shattered in a private residence and a utility shed was destroyed.

- Falling drone debris in the Krasnoarmeysky District triggered minor fires, which were swiftly extinguished.

- A drone attack was repelled in the Volgograd Region; a fire broke out in an administrative building at a railway station in Surovikino, regional Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

- It is specified that demining specialists are working with the debris of a downed UAV at the Maxim Gorky railway station; no facilities have been damaged.

- Railway traffic is operating as usual.