PREVIEW: Putin to hold talks with UAE president in the Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Kremlin during his official visit to Russia. The two leaders will hold comprehensive talks.

According to the Kremlin press service, the discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing the situation in the Middle East. The Emirati side, in turn, has announced that the talks will explore ways to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, energy and economic sectors.

Ahead of the UAE leader’s visit, the Russian government authorized the signing of an agreement on trade in services and investments with the UAE, along with two accompanying documents.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim and met with Steven Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump.

Russia-UAE relations remain strong, with four leader calls in three months, including a June 18 discussion on Middle East tensions and bilateral ties. The UAE has mediated Russia-Ukraine prisoner swaps, and in May, its leader congratulated Putin and Russians on Victory Day’s 80th anniversary.