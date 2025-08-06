MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Kiev has refused to accept 1,000 of its troops within the framework of the prisoners of war exchange deal with Russia, complicating the second round of exchanges, while the third hasn't even begun yet, Vladimir Medinsky, Aide to the President of Russia and head of the Russian delegation in negotiations with Kiev, stated on Wednesday.

"There are 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers Kiev refuses to leave on the list. This is why the second round of exchanges was complicated. And the third round has not even started yet," Medinsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

RT reported earlier in the day, citing data on the Ukrainian troops, that the leadership of the Kiev regime, without giving any reason, crossed out 1,000 names off the exchange list prepared by Russia. The information is posted on the website 1000ua.ru. It includes the full names of the soldiers, their age and the units in which they served.

Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky said commenting on Kiev's refusal to accept its prisoners of war, that Russia had never divided prisoners into "categories."

"Thank God, we in Russia have never divided our prisoners into categories," he added.

Istanbul hosted the third round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks on July 23. The expanded meeting lasted about 40 minutes, with the parties discussing their draft memorandums on ways to resolve the crisis. Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange civilians along with service members.

Russia invited Ukraine to set up three online working groups to address political, military and humanitarian issues. In addition, Moscow offered to transfer the bodies of another 3,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev and resume short humanitarian pauses on the frontline in order to collect the wounded and the dead.