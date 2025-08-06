Russian MP calls possible US sanctions economic war against BRICS

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Potential US sanctions targeting Russia and its trading partners should be viewed as an act of economic warfare against BRICS, Adalby Shkhagoshev, Deputy Head of the United Russia faction and member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Corruption Control, said.

"If sanctions are indeed imposed, consider it an economic war waged by the United States against BRICS," Shkhagoshev said during a press conference in Moscow.

He emphasized that if the US introduces "secondary sanctions" against China, India, and Brazil, it would be a clear indication that Washington recognizes the growing influence of BRICS countries. "If you look back 10 or 20 years and examine how the BRICS economies have developed, and the pace they’ve achieved today, it’s something that seriously unnerves the United States," the lawmaker added.

In his view, no additional sanctions against Russia would have any impact on the course of the special military operation.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that sanctions could be imposed on Russia as early as August 9, should no resolution to the Ukrainian crisis be reached by that date. At the same time, he acknowledged that Russia has been handling existing sanctions effectively.

On July 14, President Trump declared a 50-day deadline to reach a settlement regarding the situation in Ukraine, after which he intended to impose 100% trade tariffs on Russia and its trading partners. On July 29, the American leader announced that the deadline had been shortened to 10 days, adding that he was uncertain whether the move would influence Russia’s stance.