Putin to hold talks with UAE president on August 7 — Kremlin

"On August 7, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who will be staying in Russia on an official visit," the press office said in a statement.

As the Kremlin’s press office specified, the parties intend to "discuss the state and prospects of further developing versatile Russian-Emirati cooperation, and also essential issues of the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East."