Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 100 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, August 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked eight districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 103 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 65 munitions over the past 24 hours, injuring five civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Graivoronsky municipal district, the settlements of Gorkovsky and Chapayevsky, the villages of Bezymeno, Glotovo, Golovchino, Dunaika, Zamostye, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, Pochayevo, Sankovo and Spodaryushino and the farmstead Masychevo came under six bombardments by 29 munitions and attacks by 11 drones. In the area of the village of Dunaika, a drone attack on a car injured two men," the governor said, adding that two cars were damaged in the district.

During the last 24-hour period, the Belgorodsky district came under an attack by seven Ukrainian UAVs. A woman was injured as a result of a drone detonation in the courtyard of a private house. A man who suffered from a drone attack in the village of Nikolskoye on July 31 sought medical assistance in a hospital. In the Shebekinsky district, five settlements came under bombardments by five munitions and attacks by 10 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged five private houses and four cars, he specified.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Volokonovsky district with five UAVs, which disrupted electric power supply in 11 populated areas. Emergency teams restored power supply. The Borisovsky district came under a bombardment by two munitions and attacks by 10 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged six cars, the governor said.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Valuisky district with 35 UAVs, which damaged an aircraft monument, 10 transport vehicles and a private house. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under a bombardment by 29 munitions and attacks by 24 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a car, he said.

"In the Rakityansky district, a drone attack damaged a car in the village of Bobrava," the governor said.