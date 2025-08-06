US may not introduce anti-Russian sanctions after Trump’s deadline runs out — NYP

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. The introduction of sanctions against Russia after a 10-day deadline to settle the Ukraine crisis runs out is "not inevitable," the New York Post (NYP) reported, citing a source familiar with discussions.

The US administration is "pushing hard for a deal. That’s always the president’s preferred outcome," the source believes.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement within 50 days. However, he later shortened the deadline to 10 days, even though the American leader was not sure as to whether it would affect Moscow’s stance. On July 31, acting US alternate representative to the UN John Kelley said that, in Trump’s opinion, both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace by August 8. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is aware of Trump’s remarks.