DONETSK, August 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are retreating from their positions in the settlement of Novosyoka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a Russian security official told TASS.

"The enemy is retreating from Novosyolka deeper into the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he said.

According to the official, Novosyolka is the first major logistics hub along this particular section of the front.