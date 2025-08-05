Moscow says July 30 attack on Russian diplomats' car in Palestine violates Vienna treaty

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The late July attack on a car belonging to the Russian representative office at the Palestinian National Authority near Jerusalem is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention and the Israeli government has been told as much, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat said that on July 30, an official car of the Russian Federation's representative office to the Palestinian Authority with diplomatic plates, carrying employees of the Russian diplomatic mission accredited to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, was attacked by a group of settlers in the area of the illegal Israeli settlement of Givat Asaf near Jerusalem. The car suffered mechanical damage. The incident occurred "with the connivance of the Israeli military."

"We consider this incident a gross violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which, among other things, requires the host state to ensure respect for the principle of inviolability of property of foreign missions. A corresponding representation to the Israeli authorities was made by the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv. We hope that the Israeli side will draw appropriate conclusions," Zakharova said.