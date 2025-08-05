LUGANSK, August 5. /TASS/. Following the loss of control over Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukraine's armed forces continue efforts to launch attacks and establish a foothold on the city's outskirts. Meanwhile, despite these counterattacks, the Russian military is consolidating its position on the western edge of Chasov Yar, preparing for further advancement, according to military analyst Andrey Marochko.

"The enemy persists in attempting to secure a foothold near Chasov Yar, conducting counterattacks," Marochko stated during a live broadcast, which he shared on his VKontakte page.

"Ukrainian command is deploying significant forces to this area. However, all previous attempts have resulted in failure for the Ukrainian side." He added that Russian forces, despite Ukrainian assaults, are strengthening their positions on the western outskirts of the town, which will enable them to press forward. Once consolidated, the Russian troops are expected to clear the forest belts surrounding Chasov Yar.

On July 31, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Chasov Yar.