LUGANSK, August 5. /TASS/. During July, Russian forces achieved significant territorial gains, liberating ten settlements across the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, as well as in the Sumy and Kharkov regions, according to military analyst Andrey Marochko.

Throughout the month, the Russian military continued precise strikes against Ukrainian military facilities and infrastructure, effectively destroying personnel, weapons, and military equipment. Additionally, they established a strategic buffer zone between the Russian border and Ukrainian-controlled territories.

Marochko detailed the progress: "Units of the Battlegroup North in the Kharkov Region liberated Melovoye and Degtyarnoye, along with Bessalovka and Varachino in the Sumy Region. The Battlegroup West successfully liberated Zelenaya Dolina in the Donetsk People's Republic and Sobolevka in the Kharkov Region. Meanwhile, Battlegroup South liberated Predtechino, Petrovka, Belaya Gora, and the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic. Overall, ten villages have been freed."

Sharing insights during a live broadcast on his VKontakte page, Marochko emphasized that, based on the current momentum of Russian forces, optimistic forecasts remain for the upcoming month. He highlighted that Russian troops have already entered several large urban centers, indicating continued advances in the ongoing operation.