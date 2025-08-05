MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian troops are creating several bridgeheads for a future buffer zone between the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Alexander Kots, war correspondent of the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily, said on Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that its Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Yanvarskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region "through active and decisive operations."

"Yanvarskoye is the third settlement taken by Russian troops in the Dnepropetrovsk Region along with Maliyevka and Dachnoye. Our troops are forming several bridgeheads on a broad front that will eventually become a buffer zone between the Dnepropetrovsk Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Russian army is gradually placing the frontline under its control," the war reporter said on his Telegram channel.

Yanvarskoye (Sichnevoye since 2024) is a settlement in the Pokrovsky district of the Dnepropetrovsk Region with a population of about 300 people. It is situated 2 km from the right bank of the Voronaya River, 3.5 km from the left bank of the Volchya River and 2 km northwest of the settlement of Maliyevka earlier liberated by Russian troops.