Russian troops seriously impair Ukrainian army’s logistics in Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head

DONETSK, August 5. /TASS/. Russian troops have seriously disrupted the Ukrainian army’s logistics supply in Krasnoarmeysk (called Pokrovsk by Ukraine) and neighboring Dimitrov (Mirnograd), DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Tuesday.

"If we talk about Krasnoarmeysk, the enemy has been largely denied the possibility to deliver ammunition and carry out troop rotation. Nonetheless, it is early to say that Krasnoarmeysk has been tightly and fully encircled," Pushilin said.

In Dimitrov, the Ukrainian army’s basic supply routes have been cut off after Russian troops liberated the settlement of Novoekonomicheskoye and "the enemy is now in a situation when it is difficult even to retreat, even if it wishes so very much," the DPR head said.

Major battles have started in the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration now. Disrupted logistics have made it "very difficult" for Ukrainian troops to repel the Russian army’s attacks, Pushilin said.

"The enemy is currently in a dire situation," the DPR head said.