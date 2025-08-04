Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic ten times over past day

DONETSK, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) ten times over the past 24 hours, two civilians have been wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, ten shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered," the statement said. "Two civilians have been reported to sustain wounds."

According to the statement, 11 munitions of various types were fired from Ukraine in the direction of Gorlovka in the DPR. Three residential buildings and one infrastructure facility were damaged.