Russia to determine INF deployment locations by their specific characteristics — expert

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Now that Russia has done away with its self-imposed restrictions on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles (INF), it can deploy them to different locations based on their specific characteristics, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin told TASS.

"Certainly, the specific deployment sites will be determined with the characteristics of a specific type of weapon in mind. They will vary. It is obvious that most of them should be deployed in the north-western direction, and the others - in the southern area of the country’s European part," he said.

Kashin also reiterated that in its heyday, the Soviet Union deployed a small number of intermediate-range missiles in the country’s northeast, in Chukotka, from where they could have delivered strikes on substantial parts of North America. "At the end of the Cold War, it was planned to deploy Pioneer complexes in the Anadyr area from where they could reach even some parts of the continental US and were even capable of striking such a major city as San Francisco," the expert pointed out.

In general, the political analyst said that the end of moratorium was long overdue. "The first instance of using an Oreshnik missile indicated that Russia is abandoning it but now it has been completely formalized. This is a measure that has been long in the making. I hope that it will be fully implemented. Because choosing not to deploy intermediate-and shorter-range ground-based ballistic and cruise missiles en masse has been very seriously limiting our capabilities," he emphasized.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow no longer considers itself bound by self-restrictions on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles as the conditions for observing the moratorium have vanished. The ministry noted certain steps taken by the collective West in the sphere of proliferating such missiles and emphasized that they create a direct threat to Russia’s security. The statement stressed that this requires special measures on the part of Russia.

About INF Treaty

The INF Treaty was signed by the former Soviet Union and the United States in December 1987. It banned the deployment of ground-based and cruise missiles with a range from 500 to 5,500 kilometers. However, the United States withdrew from the treaty in 2019. Despite this, Moscow pledged not to manufacture and deploy such missiles as long as Washington refrains from doing this in any part of the world.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia reserves the right to deploy the intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in case of NATO provocations near the country’s borders. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in an interview with TASS noted that the existence of Russia’s moratorium on the deployment of the intermediate-and shorter-range missiles is coming to its logical end, as the West did not appreciate Moscow’s restraint.