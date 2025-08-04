MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker has called on the international community to heed Russia’s warning about the United Kingdom’s plans to stage acts of sabotage at sea and take measures to prevent them.

"The global community must take the information from Russia’s intelligence seriously and prevent a new international terror attack by these deranged champions of Western hegemony," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s statement revealing the United Kingdom’s plans to task the Ukrainian military with carrying out two terror attacks in international waters.

He warned that the consequences of such acts of sabotage "will go far beyond the region’s borders" and will entail a large-scale environmental disaster. "To date, the Anglo-Saxons have not been held accountable for the Nord Streams blasts, and now their feeling of impunity is pushing them to commit new crimes, crimes under the flag of Russophobia and against peace in the world," the lawmaker added.