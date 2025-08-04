Russia ready to expand ties with Global South — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to boost cooperation with countries of the Global south to counter illegal sanction pressure, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"We believe nothing can be done with the natural course of history by any tariff wars and sanctions. We have plenty of partners, co-thinkers and allies sharing this approach, among countries of the Global South and BRICS in the first instance," the diplomat stressed.

"We are ready to ramp up cooperation with them for the purposes of countering the unlawful unilateral sanction pressure and forming the genuinely multilateral, fair and equal world order," Zakharova added.