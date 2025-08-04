Russia estimates damage from crimes committed by Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Damage inflicted by hostile acts of the Ukrainian armed forces in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region has amounted to more than three billion rubles (over $37 million - TASS), Russia’s Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.

"As of now, investigators have estimated the damage caused by the Ukrainian army’s criminal actions in the Kursk Region to the tune of over three billion rubles. But this is a provisional figure. The assessment continues," he said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper published on its kp.ru website.

He also noted that over 600 criminal cases had been opened over crimes by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region, with 230 militants already sentenced.