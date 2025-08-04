An area of 69,5000 hectares demined in Kursk Region

KURSK, August 4. /TASS/. Sappers have cleared a total of 69,500 hectares along the border areas of the Kursk Region, destroying 9,780 explosive devices within just one week, according to Vladimir Bazarov, the region’s acting deputy governor.

"As of July 31, we have demined 69,500 hectares," Bazarov stated during a meeting of the Kursk Regional Government. "Over the past week alone, 2,250 hectares have been cleared, with 9,780 explosive items destroyed. Three more villages have been demined, bringing the total to 56."

He emphasized that demining efforts in the border area are ongoing, with sappers currently operating in four communities to ensure safety and security.