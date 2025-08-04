DONETSK, August 4. /TASS/. Several dozen civilians were killed in the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic due to Ukrainian attacks, Russian security forces told TASS.

"There are many civilian casualties in Chasov Yar, up to several dozen people. The circumstances of their deaths vary. Some were killed in close combat, some by FPV drones, and some by Baba Yaga drones. In the first months of fighting, civilians often died in personal encounters with Ukrainian soldiers [as a result of reprisals], but more often as a result of strikes by various types of drones," the sources said.

On July 31, the Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. It was one of the most fortified areas of the Ukrainian military in Donbass due to the landscape's complexity and the buildings' and infrastructure's characteristics. Igor Kimakovsky, aide to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS that this operation effectively led to the collapse of the Ukrainian defenses in the Konstantinovka area.