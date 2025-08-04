Russian forces take control of highway connecting Konstantinovka, Krasnoarmeisk

DONETSK, August 4. /TASS/. Russian forces have taken control of the highway connecting the cities of Konstantinovka and Krasnoarmeisk, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said.

"As for the Konstantinovka area, we can say that with the liberation of Alexandrovo-Kalinovo, both banks of the Kleban-Bykskoye Reservoir are controlled by our forces. The highway connecting Konstantinovka and Krasnoarmeisk is also under our control," he noted in a video posted on Telegram.

Pushilin pointed out that Alexandrovo-Kalinovo was less than five kilometers away from Konstantinovka. "After the liberation of Chasov Yar, we got more room for maneuver and now, our forces can advance towards Konstantinovka, too. However, it’s up to the military command to decide," he added.

The Donetsk leader also said that fighting was underway for Katerinovka and Russian troops were advancing near Yablonovka.