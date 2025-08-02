Putin to hold talks with Malaysian leader on August 6 in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim on August 6 in Moscow, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sultan Ibrahim are scheduled for August 6 in Moscow. The two leaders will discuss further developing Russian-Malaysian relations and current international and regional issues," the statement said.

The Malaysian leader will visit Russia on August 5-10.

On May 14, during a meeting in the Kremlin with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Putin requested that he extend an invitation to the king to visit Russia.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin attaches great importance to its relations with Malaysia and that much is being prepared for the upcoming talks between Putin and the Malaysian head of state.

Malaysia is a federal elective monarchy. The supreme ruler, the king, is elected for a five-year term by the governments of the nine states that make up the federation. Since 2024, the Sultan of Johor, Ibrahim ibn Iskandar, has held this position.