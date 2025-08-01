Countries that sought to inflict defeat on Russia now want to stop its advance — Putin

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. Unfriendly countries that once sought to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine are now desperately trying to stem the advance of its army, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Not long ago, our foes, ill-wishers talked about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield. And now all they want is to stop our offensive at any cost. Either by promising a good life, or hurling threats, or arming and staffing the Ukrainian army," he said.

According to the Russian leader, Russia’s foes want to stem the onrush of the Russian army to have an opportunity to arm and reinforce the Ukrainian army.