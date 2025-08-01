Russia grateful to Belarus for assistance in exchanges with Ukraine — Putin

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. Belarus is taking the most active part in the exchange process with Ukraine and also providing assistance in organizing the initial negotiations, President Vladimir Putin said while answering media questions.

"We are very grateful to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Belarus in general for the support, the assistance that Belarus and the President of Belarus provide," Putin noted. "We are in constant contact. I constantly inform my counterpart about the results of this negotiation process."

"Well, all our exchanges take place on the territory of Belarus," Putin noted. "The negotiation process began there in 2022, then moved to Istanbul, and we continue there."

"We know the position of the Belarussian president and the entire Belarusian leadership, and the Belarusian people, who are striving for peace between our two countries, between Russia and Ukraine, to set in as quickly as possible," Putin noted. "President Lukashenko is taking a direct and the most active part in this.".