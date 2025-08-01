Russian troops liberate seven settlements in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated seven settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions over the week of July 26 - August 1 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup South units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup Center units continued offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They liberated the settlements of Boikovka, Belgiyka and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Zelyony Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Maliyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," it said.

Russian troops deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week

Russian troops delivered seven strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukrainian military-industrial sites and military airfields over the week, the ministry reported.

"On July 26 - August 1, the Russian Armed Forces delivered seven combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, the infrastructure of military airfields, workshops for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and UAV parts, control posts of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, warehouses of robotic systems, missile armament and ammunition, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,245 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 13 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on amassed manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a tank brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,245 personnel, four tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles and 47 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 30 field artillery guns, five electronic warfare stations and 26 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,630 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,630 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,630 personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, 88 motor vehicles and nine artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 48 ammunition depots and 31 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,325 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and eight armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,325 personnel, two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and 24 field artillery guns, including four Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and 22 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,875 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,875 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 24 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, an airborne brigade, an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 2,875 personnel, two tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 32 motor vehicles and 21 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,410 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 17 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, four territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,410 personnel, two tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 78 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle and six artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 420 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 25 motor vehicles and six artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 42 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 34 ammunition, materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,446 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,446 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and six smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three rockets of the Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile and 1,446 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 73,848 unmanned aerial vehicles, 624 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,407 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,584 multiple rocket launchers, 28,065 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,982 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.