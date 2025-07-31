West is hunting for Russian ships, militarizing Baltic — Maritime Board chief

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The West has launched a hunt for Russian ships and is organizing provocations and actively militarizing the Baltic Sea, Russian presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said at a meeting of the Council for the Strategic Development of the Navy.

"Well aware that the bulk of foreign trade maritime cargo turnover goes through the Russian northwest, our opponents are launching a hunt for Russian ships and ships of third countries with our cargo. They are preparing and carrying out provocations, trying to unilaterally revise the norms of international maritime law, and are also actively militarizing the Baltic Sea," Patrushev said.

He stressed that the West has already begun to gradually implement planned provocative actions in various sections of the Transarctic Transport Corridor. In order to block the Baltic for Russian commercial shipping, Brussels has launched the Baltic Sentry mission, which can be deployed at any time as a blockade mission, Patrushev said.