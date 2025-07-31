ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is redeploying units trained in Europe, along with arriving foreign mercenaries, to the areas of Konstantinovka, Slavyansk, and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic. This development comes in the wake of the Russian Armed Forces' recent liberation of Chasov Yar, according to Viktor Vodolatsky, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, who spoke to TASS.

Vodolatsky explained, "Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky and his team are transferring units trained in the West, as well as mercenaries arriving in Ukraine, to the Konstantinovka, Slavyansk, and Kramatorsk sectors. The influx of foreign fighters continues unabated, despite many being neutralized. Naturally, the frontline is being reinforced with resources from the West and NATO - training and equipment that are being brought in to bolster their efforts."

Earlier, Yan Gagin, a military and political analyst from the DPR, told TASS that Konstantinovka might soon be encircled in a pincer movement. Heavy fighting is ongoing in the area, with Ukrainian forces suffering personnel shortages. Some Ukrainian commanders have reportedly retreated from the frontlines.

On July 31, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Chasov Yar. The fighting for the city lasted over a year and was among the most fiercely contested in the Donbass Region, owing to its complex terrain and strategic architectural and infrastructural features.