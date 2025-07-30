RDIF chief says sanctions supporters main threat to US dollar

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev believes that the threat to the US dollar comes not from BRICS countries, but from those who advocate weaponization of sanctions, such as former US President Joe Biden.

"The biggest threat to the US dollar is not BRICS but people like Biden who weaponize it with endless, ineffective sanctions," Dmitriev wrote on the X social network.

US President Donald Trump said earlier as he answered journalists questions in the White House that BRICS seeks to counter the United States and wants to dent the status of the dollar as the world's reserve currency.