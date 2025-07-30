Bulgaria declaring Russia ‘sponsor of terrorism’ not to go unanswered — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Moscow has reiterated to Bulgarian authorities that any aggressive unlawful act with regard to Russia and its citizens will not be left without an appropriate response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On July 23, the Bulgarian parliament approved a declaration in which, alongside traditional rhetoric about so-called Russian aggression, solidarity with the European Parliament is expressed in describing the Russian Federation as ‘the terrorism-supporting state’ as they put it," the diplomat noted. "Legislative gatherings from a number of European countries made statements of this kind several years back. Now, the Bulgarian delegates, in an attempt to catch up with the locomotive of European Russophobia, albeit somewhat belatedly, picked up this essentially flawed policy course on labeling Russia as a purported ‘sponsor of terrorism,’" she added.

"These are the very same Western countries that continue to send funds and weapons to the Kiev regime, which openly engages in terrorist acts, targets civilians, and resorts to intimidation," Zakharova noted. "Yet the West turns a blind eye to its own role in sponsoring terrorism," she added.

According to her, Bulgaria’s declaration is detached from reality. "Such loud and groundless accusations against our country normally aim to create fertile ground for new sanctions. Any aggressive illegal acts against our country and its people and property will not be left without an appropriate answer," the Russian diplomat said. "The Bulgarian legislators must keep that in mind and carefully weigh their decisions from the point of view of inevitable consequences.".