Principles of relations with Kiev to take shape after special military operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The principles of future relations between Russia and Ukraine will take shape after the objectives of the special military operation are fulfilled, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, replying to a TASS question.

The theme of bilateral relations after the special military operation "is a too theoretical issue now," he said.

"First of all, it is necessary to settle the problem after all and we need to secure the fulfillment of the objectives assigned for the special military operation. It is preferable for us to achieve this by political and diplomatic means, while the special military operation continues in the conditions when all the proposals on the dialogue were rejected by Ukraine itself and its Western handlers," the Kremlin spokesman said.

As the Russian president’s press secretary pointed out, "if the parties manage to embark upon the path of a diplomatic settlement, then this would already proceed under the variant preferable for us."

"But it is primarily necessary to settle the situation and then think about how to build relations," Peskov said.

On July 23, Russia and Ukraine held a third round of direct negotiations in Istanbul on settling the conflict. Following the results of the meeting, the parties agreed on the exchange of both military personnel and civilians. Russia also proposed setting up three working groups online to deal with political, military and humanitarian issues. Moscow also offered to transfer another 3,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev and restart brief humanitarian pauses at the frontline to evacuate the wounded and collect the bodies of fallen servicemen.