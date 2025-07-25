Only way for US citizen to join Russian military is voluntarily — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he is unaware of US citizen Derek Huffman, who, according to media reports, arrived in Russia and enlisted in the special military operation; however, he emphasized that any US national could only join the Russian military of their own will.

"This is the first time I’m hearing about this US citizen. If he did come to Russia, he could have signed a contract with the Defense Ministry — but only on a voluntary basis. No one could have forced him," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow had received any inquiries from Washington regarding Huffman.

He added that he had no information on whether such a person had actually signed a contract, and advised directing further questions to the Defense Ministry.