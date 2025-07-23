Peace memoranda to top agenda at Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The main topic of discussion during the third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks will be the two countries’ draft memoranda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Mostly, the agenda will focus on those draft memoranda [the sides] exchanged during the second round," Peskov explained.

Earlier, the Kremlin official said that Russia and Ukraine’s memoranda are "diametrically opposed," so the sides have much work to do.

Russia’s memorandum on the settlement, handed over to the Ukrainian delegation at the Istanbul talks, presumes Ukraine’s neutrality and a ban on any military activity by third countries on its soil.

The first part of the document contains the main parameters of the final settlement

The second part, devoted to the terms of a ceasefire, contains two potential future scenarios. As one of the terms, it includes Kiev’s amnesty of "political prisoners" and the release of detained servicemen and civilians. The third part establishes the sequence of steps and deadlines for their implementation.