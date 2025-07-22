UN, July 22. /TASS/. A pattern of chronic disregard for and failure to implement peace agreements has emerged in recent years, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, citing Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements as an example.

"We consider the chronic disrespect and non-fulfillment of agreements reached as a result of peaceful efforts, including Security Council resolutions, to be another recent trend. It is not enough to conclude agreements - it is necessary to ensure implementation," he said in his speech at an open debate in the UN Security Council on the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

"There is no need to go far for examples - what happened to the Minsk agreements, which were signed, according to the European leaders, precisely in order not to implement and delay time, is before everyone's eyes. This is just the most striking example of the failure of conflict prevention."

He also pointed out the need to stop the dissemination of unverified information.

"Another important element of the peaceful settlement of disputes, which must be carefully considered, is the reliance on reliable data. The spread of unverified information, and sometimes outright misinformation, through the media and NGOs has become a sign of the present. Such biased data is often leaked into UN documents and actively used by the organization's staff. It is important to stop this trend," he said.

On February 12, 2015, the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donbass (DPR and LPR) and the Kiev regime, with the support of mediators - Russia, Germany and France - agreed at the Normandy format summit on a step-by-step plan for a peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in Donbass, known as measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements ("Minsk-2"). Their goal was to stop the armed conflict in Ukraine and preserve Donbass as part of the country by granting the region broad autonomy rights. These agreements were completely sabotaged by Kiev with the support of Berlin and Paris.

The leaders of Germany and France annually declared at the EU summits that Russia was "not fulfilling its obligations under the Minsk agreements," ignoring any Kiev’s actions. The same wording was used for the endless extension of the first EU economic sanctions against Russia in 2014. Later, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by former French President Francois Hollande, admitted that the purpose of the Minsk agreements, from the point of view of the West, was to gain time to rearm the Kiev regime and prepare it for a military operation to capture Donbass.