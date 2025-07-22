Three people injured in Ukrainian shelling of passenger car in Kherson Region — official

GENICHESK, July 22. /TASS/. Three civilians have been injured in a Ukrainian troops’ shelling of a passenger car in the Golopristansky district of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Vasilenko, spokesman for the regional governor, told TASS on Tuesday.

"A man born 1968 and two women born 1987 and 1970 were injured in a [Ukrainian] shelling of a passenger car in the settlement of Malaya Kardashinka in the Golopristansky district at 6:00 a.m. Moscow Time [3:00 a.m. GMT]," he said.

The victims of Ukraine’s shelling received shrapnel injuries and were taken to a central regional hospital for medical treatment, Vasilenko added.