THE HAGUE, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow provided the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons with strong evidence of Kiev's use of toxic chemicals, Russia's envoy to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia handed over a significant array of information proving the use of toxic chemicals and riot control agents by the Kiev regime against civilians and servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces," he said.

According to the diplomat, the data has been confirmed by an analysis of samples from the sites of chemical incidents that were conducted by a certified laboratory of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Tarabrin said Russian experts had proved the presence of a network of chemical laboratories in Ukraine that produce toxic substances, which violates the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Nevertheless, according to the diplomat, over the past three years, the OPCW has limited itself in this matter to general statements about "verification of information coming from different sources." At the same time, during this period the Technical Secretariat has never asked Russia for any additional clarifications or explanations regarding the provided information transmitted.