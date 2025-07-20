MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The European Union is sparing no effort to demonize Russia, make an enemy of it, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"They are creating an enemy and are doing this job professionally both inside their societies and abroad to picture Russia as a spawn of hell. And this ongoing discussion about who will pay is meant to continue the war with an eye of crushing Russia after all," he said in an interview with VGTRK host Pavel Zarubin.

Under the pretext of an alleged threat from Russia and Belarus, the European Union adopted a plan for Europe’s militarization in March. The plan provides for increasing defense spending and preparations for all-round defense.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would sell advanced weapons to NATO countries to be further supplied to Ukraine. However, according to the Western media, Hungary, Italy, and France refused from paying for such purchases.