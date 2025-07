MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Europe’s anti-Russian militarist euphoria has not yet enveloped all countries but the trend is already dangerous, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"And we observe this and take this into account while shaping our further plans," the Kremlin official told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

In March, the EU, under the pretext of a purported threat from Russia and Belarus, agreed a plan on militarizing Europe, increasing its military expenditures.