Air defense system downs 13 drones targeting Moscow in span of less than two hours

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Yet another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying toward Moscow has been downed, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Since midnight, a total of 13 drones targeting Moscow have been shot down.

"The attack of another drone flying toward Moscow has been repelled. Emergency services are working where the debris fell," the mayor wrote.

A short while after midnight, he reported about the downing of 12 drones targeting Moscow.

On Friday, Sobyanin said 13 drones, too, were downed en route to the Russian capital.