MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) calls for a dialogue instead of ratcheting up the spiral of sanctions, special envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Additional sanctions against RDIF are formalized at present at the level of the European Union, whose elite is afraid of peace and continues to be in the grip of hostile narratives, destroying the economy of the entire EU by its hands," Dmitriev said.

"RDIF calls for a dialogue instead of ratcheting up the sanction spiral that runs to almost 30,000 sanctions against Russia thus far but unable to impose its will in contradiction to national interests of our country," he stressed.

Brussels "deprives its consumers of stable energy supplies and closes the Russian market for European companies," the chief executive added.