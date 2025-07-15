Several people injured due to fall of UAV debris in Voronezh

VORONEZH, July 15. /TASS/. Several people were injured by falling debris from a UAV that was shot down over downtown Voronezh, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his Telegram channel.

"In the center of Voronezh, several people sustained minor injuries due to a downed UAV. All of them have already received medical assistance. Additionally, a woman in one of the region’s districts was hospitalized with a shoulder wound," Gusev wrote.

He added that several apartments in multi-story buildings - including their facades, windows and balconies - as well as private houses in the suburbs and in one of the regional districts were damaged. A number of commercial facilities and vehicles were also affected.