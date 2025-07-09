MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia called on what Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the reasonable part of the international community to resolutely condemn Kiev’s terrorist attacks on Kursk and Rylsk.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured in these ruthless terrorist attacks on civilians in our country. We call on the reasonable part of the world community who can still see the true picture of atrocities being committed by the Kiev regime, despite the censorship being imposed by the West and Bankovaya [Street], to resolutely condemn these barbaric crimes," the diplomat said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday that air defenses downed 86 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight. A drone attack on a beach in Kursk killed three people and left seven others injured, according to the latest reports. Also, two people were injured in a drone attack on Rylsk.