Russia values Hungary's pragmatic foreign policy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates the pragmatic foreign policy that Budapest is pursuing, despite constant pressure from the EU and NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

"We value the balanced approach of the Hungarian leadership, which, despite ongoing pressure from NATO and EU institutions in Brussels, follows a pragmatic course in its relations with our country. In spite of anti-Russian sanctions, bilateral trade and economic cooperation continue to grow," the minister noted.

The Russian top diplomat recalled that the joint flagship project – the expansion and modernization of the Paks nuclear power plant – is progressing successfully.

"The completion of all construction facilities at the site is expected by the end of 2025," he said. Lavrov added that Russian energy supplies, including hydrocarbons, are continuing.

"Russia takes pride in its reputation as a reliable energy supplier and remains ready to work with Hungarian partners on any emerging issues. Overall, we see strong potential for further dialogue with Budapest, based on mutual benefit and respect for each other's interests," Lavrov concluded.