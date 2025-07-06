Situation around US debt going out of control, confidence in dollar undermined — Lavrov

\RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. The situation around the United States’ rapidly growing public debt is going out of control, with confidence in the US currency being undermined because of illegal sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed countless disadvantages of the global trade and finance system and accelerated its fragmentation. The erosion of the global economic world order has exacerbated as a result of illegitimate unilateral sanctions and use of dollar as a means of ‘punishment’. The trust in the American currency as a formerly reliable payment instrument was undermined," he said at the BRICS outreach session.

"Another negative factor is the rapidly growing debt burden. Since 2011, the number of highly indebted states rose from 22 to 59. Today developing countries are spending on debt service more than they invest into their development. The situation is going out of control even in developed states — the US has seen the record level of sovereign debt which reached 37 trillion dollars and it continues to grow," he emphasized.

Brazil is hosting the 17th BRICS summit. The agenda includes healthcare, trade, investment, finance, and climate change issues, as well as AI management, and the strengthening of peace and security.